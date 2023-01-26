SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or 5% of workforce

Dow Chemical logo
Materials science company Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or approximately 5% of its global workforce, as part of an effort to reach $1 billion in cost savings this year.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Materials science company Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or approximately 5% of its global workforce, as part of an effort to reach $1 billion in cost savings this year.

The Midland, Michigan-based company currently employs approximately 37,800 people.

Dow Inc. will take a charge of $550 million to $725 million in the first quarter. This mostly includes severance and related benefit costs; costs related to exit and disposal activities and asset write-downs and write-offs. Dow did not provide specifics but said it would evaluate assets with a focus on Europe.

The company also reported a fourth-quarter profit of $613 million, or 85 cents per share. Its adjusted profit was 46 cents per share, below the 57 cents per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were calling for.

Revenue totaled $11.86 billion, missing Wall Street’s estimate of $12.03 billion.

“In the fourth quarter, Team Dow continued to proactively navigate slowing global growth, challenging energy markets, and destocking,” Jim Fitterling, chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “In response, we shifted our focus to cash generation in the quarter as we lowered operating rates, implemented cost-savings measures, and prioritized higher-value products where demand remained resilient.

Shares fell 5.3% before the market open.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Stoots, the all-time winningest baseball coach in South Carolina history was found dead...
Hall of fame coach identified as 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie
Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting late...
Deputies: Man out on bond in double murder case accused in fatal shooting
Alex Murdaugh sits with his legal team as jury selection continues before his trial at the...
Day 3: Murdaugh jury seated, opening statements conclude
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
North Charleston firefighters responded to a fire reported at a home on Alpha Street in the...
Fire crews respond to early-morning North Charleston house fire

Latest News

Since 1915, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island has trained recruits east of the...
Rep. Mace co-leads Parris Island protection bill
State Sen. Nikki Setzler (D-Lexington), who has served in the South Carolina Senate since 1977,...
‘A true stateman’: SC Senate recognizes state’s longest-serving member
The Newport News school board cuts ties with the superintendent nearly three weeks after a...
Superintendent fired after shooting of teacher
FILE - The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack on Wednesday,...
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; tank training to start