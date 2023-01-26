SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FDA proposes new levels for lead in baby food

The Food and Drug Administration has released new draft guidance regarding levels of lead in...
The Food and Drug Administration has released new draft guidance regarding levels of lead in baby food.(ThamKC via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is weighing in on allowable amounts of lead in baby food.

According to new draft guidance by the FDA, it is suggesting lead levels in certain baby and toddler foods be set at 20 parts per billion or less.

Lead occurs naturally in the soil so it reportedly can’t be avoided completely in plants. But the new FDA guidance suggests a lower limit of ten parts per billion on baby food custards, fruits meats and food blends.

However, critics said the new guidance isn’t enough.

The group Healthy Babies Bright Futures said while any action on the part of the FDA is welcome, the suggested levels of lead are not low enough to move the needle.

A 2019 report found dangerous levels of lead and other heavy metals in 95% of manufactured baby food.

That report triggered a 2021 congressional investigation that found leading baby food manufacturers knowingly sold products with high levels of toxic metals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Stoots, the all-time winningest baseball coach in South Carolina history was found dead...
Hall of fame coach identified as 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie
Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting late...
Deputies: Man out on bond in double murder case accused in fatal shooting
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, center, looks down away from a monitor as the state's...
BLOG: Day 4: Testimony begins in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh sits with his legal team as jury selection continues before his trial at the...
Day 3: Murdaugh jury seated, opening statements conclude
New and existing downtown Charleston businesses that serve alcohol and operate past midnight...
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month

Latest News

VIDEO: Day 4: First witnesses testify in Murdaugh murder trial
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
Day 4: Jurors hear full day of testimony, see graphic footage in Murdaugh trial
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids
FILE - A man walks past boxes that were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building,...
Past US presidents, VPs asked to recheck for classified docs
Chipotle is looking to hire 15,000 people in North America ahead of the busy spring season.
Chipotle looks to hire 15,000 amid continuing labor shortage