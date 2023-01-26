FIRST ALERT: Charleston Police respond to serious crash on Hwy. 41

SC Lottery
Charleston Police say a portion of Highway 41 will be closed for several hours Thursday morning following what they are calling a “serious motor vehicle accident.”
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a portion of Highway 41 will be closed for several hours Thursday morning following what they are calling a “serious motor vehicle accident.”

As of 9 a.m., crash investigators were on the scene of the collision on Highway 41 at Brick Church Road.

The highway was closed in both directions, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Drivers should plan on using alternate routes.

Police have not yet released specific details about how many vehicles are involved or the extent of any injuries.

