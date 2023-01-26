Free health clinic holding ribbon cutting Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A free clinic that anticipates helping thousands of patients and serving tens of thousands through its food pantry over the next three years is holding a ribbon cutting in Charleston Thursday.

The Shifa Free Clinic will open its new location at 10 a.m. at 668 Marins Dr., Suite A5.

“We look forward to continuing our services to the uninsured tri-county residents in a more welcoming and larger facility,” founder and Medical Director Dr. Reshma Khan said.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will be on hand for the ribbon cutting along with other community leaders.

The new facility allows for the expansion of patients in the Charleston area to receive high-quality medical care and participate in hunger-prevention programs.

“The Shifa Clinic has a remarkable impact on the Lowcountry of South Carolina, serving the needs of our brothers and sisters who otherwise would not be able to attain that level of high professional medical care,” Tecklenburg said.

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. and tours will continue through 12:30 p.m.

The new clinic is moving from its former location on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. The clinic, which was founded in 2012, has grown into a full-time comprehensive medical clinic, a release from Tecklenburg’s office states.

Chris Marino, the chairman of the Shifa Capital Campaign, is leading a $4 million campaign to purchase the facility and fund the next three years of operating expenses to expand services to meet demand.

