SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gov. Henry McMaster delivers 2023 State of the State address

Gov. Henry McMaster laid out his vision for the new year to the people of South Carolina in his annual State of the State Address Wednesday night.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster laid out his vision for the new year to the people of South Carolina in his annual State of the State Address Wednesday night.

McMaster delivered the speech from the South Carolina House Chamber at the State House.

This was the sixth address for McMaster, who was sworn in earlier this month for the start of his second full term in office. At the end of his new term, he will have served as the state’s chief executive longer than anyone else in state history.

He will likely tout the state’s economic successes like the record industrial investments made in the state last year, income tax cuts, raises for state employees and teachers and continued increases in the state’s rainy day fund.

But the speech also gives the governor a chance to challenge state lawmakers to focus on bills he thinks should be at the top of their priorities. Examples are likely to include calls to improve the state’s infrastructure, to ease the ongoing labor crisis and to continue efforts to reform education.

In past State of the State addresses, McMaster called on lawmakers to pass a so-called “shield law,” which would allow the state to buy the necessary chemicals to carry out executions. The state’s supply of the drugs administered during a lethal injection has long-since expired, but drug manufacturers and compounding pharmacies have refused to sell the state the drugs if their identities could be discovered.

Lawmakers advanced a shield law, which would prevent the source of the drugs from being disclosed, last week at the State House.

The governor’s speech will be carried live on SCETV at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

State Sen. Ronnie Sabb (D-Williamsburg) will deliver the Democrats’ response to McMaster’s speech.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Ashley Croy says the elderly are one age group that could be more at...
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland...
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
Jerry Stoots, the all-time winningest baseball coach in South Carolina history was found dead...
Hall of fame coach identified as 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie
A vehicle fire on I-26E near mile marker 209 blocked two right lanes just after 9 a.m.
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse Tuesday...
BLOG: Judge rules on motions, jury selection continues in Alex Murdaugh trial

Latest News

The total project cost is $66 million to demolish and build a new two-story school that will...
N. Charleston middle school to be demolished to make way for new $66M school
Anika Khare was named the district’s Spelling Bee Champion after competing against 64 other...
Summerville student crowned Dorchester Dist. 2 spelling bee champ
The filing, which is a joint motion from the state and defense, seals photos and videos that...
Judge orders crime scene, autopsy media into sealed evidence in Murdaugh trial
In last year's report from the count, a little more than 3,500 people were experiencing...
Nonprofits say they want funding for homeless to be used responsibly