SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hightower’s 19 help Winthrop beat Charleston Southern 76-64

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower scored 19 points as Winthrop beat Charleston Southern 76-64 on Wednesday night.

Hightower added six assists for the Eagles (9-13, 4-5 Big South Conference). Toneari Lane scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Kelton Talford shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Claudell Harris Jr. led the way for the Buccaneers (7-13, 3-6) with 15 points. Tyeree Bryan added 14 points for Charleston Southern. In addition, Kalib Clinton finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Winthrop visits Presbyterian and Charleston Southern travels to play Longwood.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Ashley Croy says the elderly are one age group that could be more at...
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland...
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
Jerry Stoots, the all-time winningest baseball coach in South Carolina history was found dead...
Hall of fame coach identified as 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie
A vehicle fire on I-26E near mile marker 209 blocked two right lanes just after 9 a.m.
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse Tuesday...
BLOG: Judge rules on motions, jury selection continues in Alex Murdaugh trial

Latest News

The Citadel Basketball
Clark scores 18 as The Citadel takes down Western Carolina
Florida leaves Gamecocks behind in 2nd half of 81-60 win
The Stingrays dropped a Wednesday match to the Everblades, 3-2
Third Period Goal Downs Stingrays in Florida
VIDEO: Legendary Lowcountry coach Jerry Stoots passes away on Tuesday
VIDEO: Legendary Lowcountry coach Jerry Stoots passes away on Tuesday