‘Incredible’: Animal shelter helps reunite owner experiencing homelessness with abandoned dog

An animal shelter says the community has come together to help find an abandoned dog's owner.
An animal shelter says the community has come together to help find an abandoned dog's owner.(McKamey Animal Center/Facebook)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Gray News) - An animal shelter in Tennessee says a dog owner has been reunited with her abandoned pet.

On Wednesday, the McKamey Animal Center said thanks to the help of the Chattanooga community it has been able to reunite the two while also getting assistance for them to stay together.

The shelter called the update “incredible” and thanked everyone who helped in the matter.

Earlier this week, the animal center wrote a public social media post to find the dog’s owner who abandoned the pet.

Representatives with the shelter said the owner abandoned the animal due to experiencing homelessness and not being able to afford the pet anymore.

The animal center shared “A Note To Lilo’s Mom” on its Facebook page to let the dog’s owner know that her pet was safe after a good Samaritan found the animal wandering on a leash.

The Facebook post included a handwritten letter from the owner, who explained why she abandoned Lilo.

“Please keep my name. My name is Lilo. Please love me. My mom can’t keep me and is homeless with two kids. She tried her best but can’t get help. I cost too much for her. She really loves me, and I’m a great dog and love to be loved on. Please don’t abuse me,” the letter said.

Representatives with the McKamey Animal Center said they published the note along with a photo of Lilo in an effort to reunite the owner with her dog once again.

“If you are reading this, we hope you will come forward to reclaim her,” the shelter previously said. “We will help you with whatever you need to care for her, to the best of our ability. Lilo definitely misses you, and we would like nothing more than to see her go back to the family she loves.”

The animal center said it would share further information on the reunion when available and it has been “amazed at the outpouring of support.”

