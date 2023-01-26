Man accused of killing Orangeburg woman extradited to SC

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother has been extradited to South Carolina.

Antar Jeter, 47, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was found dead in her Orangeburg home on Nov. 25, according to authorities. Jeter is also charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing Jumper’s vehicle.

“We were able to bring him back from Virginia where he was taken into custody last month,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a press release Thursday. “We’ve been working constantly to bring justice in this case yet also safely recover a child.”

Aspen, the couple’s daughter, went missing from a home in Orangeburg where she lived with her mother on the night of Nov. 1. Jeter took the child and drove north after fatally shooting Jumper, according to the arrest affidavit.

“This was an extremely delicate investigation as we had a 6-year-old child involved,” Ravenell said. “We had to consider all possibilities and keep this little girl’s welfare in mind at all times.”

The child has been returned to South Carolina, where she is with family.

Jeter was taken into custody in Danville, Va. on Dec. 9.

Bond was deferred to a circuit court judge during a hearing on Wednesday.

