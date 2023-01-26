SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; tank training to start

FILE - The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack on Wednesday,...
FILE - The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack on Wednesday, according to the city council.(ANATOLIY KURTIEV, SECRETARY FOR THE ZAPORIZHZHIA CITY COUNCIL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russia launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on the country.

Air raid sirens wailed nationwide. There were no immediate reports of the targets, but Kyiv’s mayor said a Russian missile strike killed one person, the first death from an attack in the capital since New Year’s Eve. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two other people were injured in the strike.

The head of the Kyiv city administration said 15 cruise missiles were shot down. Serhii Popko said the missiles were fired “in the direction of Kyiv” but did not clarify if the capital itself was a target.

Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko reported that several facilities of energy infrastructure were damaged not just in the Odesa region, but other regions of Ukraine. That caused “significant problems with electricity supply.”

The attacks came after Germany and the United States announced Wednesday that they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an “armored punching force” to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month.

Ukraine is now set to receive a cache of modern tanks and artillery from the US and Western allies. (CNN, POOL, DEPT OF DEFENSE, NATO TV, DEUTSCHER BUNDESTAG)

Germany said it would supply Ukraine with dozens of Leopard 2 tanks from European countries, while the U.S. said it share Abrams M1 tanks.

Training for Ukrainian troops will begin in the coming days. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Ukrainian crews will start their training on German-made Marders, which are infantry fighting vehicles, and training on the heavier Leopard 2 tanks would start “a little later.”

“In any case, the aim with the Leopards is to have the first company in Ukraine by the end of March, beginning of April,” Pistorius added. “I can’t say the precise day.”

___

This story has been corrected to show Ukrainian troops will start their training on Marders, not Leopard 2 tanks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Stoots, the all-time winningest baseball coach in South Carolina history was found dead...
Hall of fame coach identified as 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie
Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting late...
Deputies: Man out on bond in double murder case accused in fatal shooting
Alex Murdaugh sits with his legal team as jury selection continues before his trial at the...
Day 3: Murdaugh jury seated, opening statements conclude
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
North Charleston firefighters responded to a fire reported at a home on Alpha Street in the...
Fire crews respond to early-morning North Charleston house fire

Latest News

If passed, the Parris Island Protection Act would prohibit the use of federal funds to close or...
Rep. Mace co-leads Parris Island protection bill
A police helicopter video cam caught a confrontation with an armed man in Detroit Tuesday...
Troopers in helicopter say they killed armed man in Detroit who shot at them
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston helping businesses prepare for new late-night ordinance
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Free health clinic holding ribbon cutting Thursday morning