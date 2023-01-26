‘A true stateman’: SC Senate recognizes state’s longest-serving member

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Senate passed a resolution recognizing the service of the longest-serving state senator currently in office.

Democratic Sen. Nikki Setzler represents District 26, which includes portions of Lexington, Aiken, Calhoun and Saluda Counties. He has served for 46 years, first being elected to the Senate in 1977.

He became the nation’s longest-serving incumbent state senator in June when North Dakota state Sen. Ray Holmberg resigned.

The resolution calls him “a true statesman” with “a deep commitment to his constituents” and states that his continued dedication to public service “sets an example for his constituents and fellow legislators.”

“He has worked to bring jobs and increase quality of life by fostering economic investments including Michelin, Amazon, Boeing, BMW, and many others across the State. He continues to play a key role in the development of the State Farmers Market in Lexington County,” the resolution states.

When his term ends in 2024, the 77-year-old will also become the second-longest-serving state senator in South Carolina history behind the late Sen. Marion Gressette. who served for 47 years, from 1937 to 1984.

Some senators spoke on the Senate floor Thursday to congratulate him on the milestone.

The resolution says Setzler brings jobs and increases the quality of life for his constituents.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.