WATCH LIVE: McMaster delivers State of the State address

Gov. Henry McMaster will lay out his vision for the new year to the people of South Carolina in his annual State of the State Address Wednesday night.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will lay out his vision for the new year to the people of South Carolina in his annual State of the State Address Wednesday night.

He will deliver the address at 7 p.m. from the South Carolina House Chamber at the State House.

It will be the sixth address for McMaster, who was sworn in earlier this month for the start of his second full term in office. At the end of his new term, he will have served as the state’s chief executive longer than anyone else in state history.

He will likely tout the state’s economic successes like the record industrial investments made in the state last year, income tax cuts, raises for state employees and teachers and continued increases in the state’s rainy day fund.

But the speech also gives the governor a chance to challenge state lawmakers to focus on bills he thinks should be at the top of their priorities. Examples are likely to include calls to improve the state’s infrastructure, to ease the ongoing labor crisis and to continue efforts to reform education.

In past State of the State addresses, McMaster called on lawmakers to pass a so-called “shield law,” which would allow the state to buy the necessary chemicals to carry out executions. The state’s supply of the drugs administered during a lethal injection has long-since expired, but drug manufacturers and compounding pharmacies have refused to sell the state the drugs if their identities could be discovered.

Lawmakers advanced a shield law, which would prevent the source of the drugs from being disclosed, last week at the State House.

The governor’s speech will be carried live on SCETV at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

State Sen. Ronnie Sabb (D-Williamsburg) will deliver the Democrats’ response to McMaster’s speech.

