Woman hurt after person shot at front door of Awendaw home

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Awendaw Wednesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Awendaw Wednesday night.

Deputies say the shooting happened on Theodore Brunson Road. A person with a gun walked up to the front door of a home and fired a gun. A woman inside was hit by the bullet, the sheriff’s office says.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

No arrests have been made at this time.

