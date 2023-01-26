Woman hurt after person shot at front door of Awendaw home

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Awendaw Wednesday night.

Deputies say the shooting happened on Theodore Brunson Road. A person with a gun walked up to the front door of a home and fired a gun. A woman inside was hit by the bullet, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies responded at 6:55pm for a shooting on Theodore Brunson Rd near Hwy 17, Awendaw, where caller reported someone walked up to home & fired through front door, hitting adult female inside. Victim taken to MUSC for serious but non-life-threatening injury. No arrests. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/vnYfUBZSYG — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) January 26, 2023

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.