Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver.

Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash.

The officer, Frank Ginn, Jr., who has been with the department for three years, was on his way to work when the crash happened on Highway 170 westbound around 5:30 a.m.

At the scene, Bluffton Township firefighters cut into the patrol vehicle to free Ginn.

“Officer Ginn has probably 10-12 weeks of recovery ahead of him,” Chief Joseph “Joe” Babkiewicz said. “We appreciate all thoughts of support and comfort offered on behalf of officer Ginn.”

Both Ginn and the occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital.

“It is never easy when a collision involves one of our own,” Babkiewicz said. “I thank every first responder who assisted in this incident.”

Linnen was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on Friday.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

