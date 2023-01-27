SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured

Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily...
Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash.(Beaufort County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver.

Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash.

The officer, Frank Ginn, Jr., who has been with the department for three years, was on his way to work when the crash happened on Highway 170 westbound around 5:30 a.m.

At the scene, Bluffton Township firefighters cut into the patrol vehicle to free Ginn.

“Officer Ginn has probably 10-12 weeks of recovery ahead of him,” Chief Joseph “Joe” Babkiewicz said. “We appreciate all thoughts of support and comfort offered on behalf of officer Ginn.”

Both Ginn and the occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital.

“It is never easy when a collision involves one of our own,” Babkiewicz said. “I thank every first responder who assisted in this incident.”

Linnen was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on Friday.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New and existing downtown Charleston businesses that serve alcohol and operate past midnight...
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month
The IRS says there are benefits to filing your taxes early, such as avoiding penalties,...
‘That’s gone’: Changes coming to SC taxes this year
The crash happened on Highway 41, one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m.
Coroner IDs victim of Hwy. 41 crash
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, center, looks down away from a monitor as the state's...
BLOG: Day 4: 911 calls, emotions fill first day of testimony
Travis Shaver is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Suspect in James Island stabbing arrested, family releases statement

Latest News

RAW VIDEO: SLED agent questions Alex Murdaugh the night of the murders
Telvin Bogler, 22, is charged with one count of disturbing schools, according to jail records.
Police arrest man accused of trespassing at Mt. Pleasant elementary school
Former attorney Alex Murdaugh watches footage in court Friday of his interview with an...
LIVE: Day 5: 2nd day of testimony begins in Murdaugh murder trial
Witnesses reported seeing a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla with a rear...
Deputies investigate dozens of shots fired into multiple Georgetown homes