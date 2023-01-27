SC Lottery
Coroner IDs victim of Hwy. 41 crash

The crash happened on Highway 41, one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m.
The crash happened on Highway 41, one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m.
By Patrick Phillips and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of the victim of a deadly Thursday morning crash on Highway 41.

Skyland Westbury, 29, from Georgetown, died at the scene, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

The crash happened on Highway 41, one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m.

A vehicle driving southbound hit another vehicle going northbound, according to Inspector Michael Gillooly. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital.

“All involved parties are accounted for, and impairment does not appear to be a factor,” Gillooly said.

The highway was closed for an investigation in both directions between Reflectance Drive and Brick Church Road. The road was reopened at 12:50 p.m.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The Charleston Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

