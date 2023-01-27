SC Lottery
CSU picked to finish 7th in Big South preseason poll

Charleston Southern baseball
By CSU Athletics
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Big South released the preseason polls and honors on Tuesday, and the Charleston Southern baseball team was picked to finish seventh in the conference. They received one first place vote and received 44 points overall in the process.

The Bucs managed to pull out 24 wins last season, including a 13-11 record in the conference. Unfortunately, they came up one-game short of winning a Big South title and clinching a spot in the NCAA Regionals. Under the direction of MacMillan, who will begin his third year at CSU, the Bucs look to build off of their success from a year ago.

The Campbell Camels, who defeated Charleston Southern in the Big South Tournament Championship, were picked to win the conference again with six total first-place votes. USC Upstate was picked to finish second.

The 2023 Buccaneers returns 16 players from the 2022 roster, including RHP Evan Truitt. The sophomore only gave up three runs in the entire month of May. Shortstop Connor Aldrich also returns for his junior season.

Charleston Southern kicks off the 2023 season in Gainesville, Fla. against the Florida Gators on February 17th. Their first home series will be the weekend of February 24th, when Marshall comes to town.

2023 BIG SOUTH BASEBALL PRESEASON POLL

Rk Team (first-place votes) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Points

1. Campbell (6) 6 3 - - 1 - - - - - 93

2. USC Upstate (2) 2 4 4 - - - - - - - 88

3. High Point - 2 2 2 1 2 1 - - - 68

4. Gardner-Webb - 1 1 2 4 2 - - - - 65

5. UNC Asheville - - 1 2 1 2 2 - 1 1 49

6. Longwood - - - 2 2 1 3 - 1 1 46

7. Charleston Southern (1) 1 - 1 - 1 1 1 2 2 1 44

8. Presbyterian College - - 1 1 - 2 2 2 1 1 42

9. Winthrop - - - 1 - - 1 4 3 1 30

10. Radford (1) 1 - - - - - - 2 2 5 25

