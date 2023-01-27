SC Lottery
Deputies investigate dozens of shots fired into multiple Georgetown homes

Witnesses reported seeing a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla with a rear...
Witnesses reported seeing a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla with a rear spoiler, speeding away the 100 block of Meadow Street where dozens of shots were fired into four homes Thursday night.(WMBF/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Jan. 27, 2023
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they are trying to determine who fired shots into homes in Georgetown County Thursday night.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Meadow Street off Highmarket Street shortly after 8 p.m. where they learned “dozens of bullets” had been fired into three occupied homes and one unoccupied home.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla with a rear spoiler, speeding away toward Mercer Avenue, sheriff’s spokesperson Jason Lesley said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 843-546-5102.

