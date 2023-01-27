SC Lottery
Deputies: Man faces assault charge after Johns Island shooting

Bradley Lane Rudd, 23, faces a charge of first-degree assault and battery after a confrontation led to the shooting on Thursday, officials say.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a shooting on Johns Island.

Bradley Lane Rudd, 23, faces a charge of first-degree assault and battery after a confrontation led to the shooting on Thursday, officials say.

Deputies say they were called to a reported shooting at 3100 Solom Rd. around 4 p.m. Once on scene, deputies found a man who was suffering a gunshot wound.

Officials say he was transported to MUSC for treatment, and his injury was not life-threatening.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office say the victim was in his home at the time of the shooting. Rudd and the victim both had firearms, deputies say. Rudd fired the gun at the victim and left the scene.

Authorities located and arrested Rudd on Chisolm Road. He was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office says more arrests are possible.

