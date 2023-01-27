SC Lottery
Grandmother helped grandson cover up Georgetown murder, deputies say

Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, was taken into custody on Friday
Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, was taken into custody on Friday
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have arrested a second person in connection to a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead.

Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, is facing charges after authorities determined she helped her grandson hide the murder of 19-year-old TyQuez Demetrius Walker on Jan. 25, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.

Daniels was booked at the Georgetown County Detention Center on charges of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to murder.

“There are consequences for lying to the police during a criminal investigation,” Sheriff Weaver said.

Officials are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

