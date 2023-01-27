Local descendants of Holocaust survivors keep stories alive

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Students at a Lowcountry school heard stories from descendants of Holocaust survivors ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day Friday.

As the number of survivors dwindles, their descendants are making sure the story continues to be told. The Charleston Jewish Federation says there are only four remaining survivors of the Holocaust in the Lowcountry.

“If I don’t tell the story, the story is going to be lost,” third-generation Holocaust survivor Marni Friedman said.

Her grandmother, Rosa Sacks, survived six concentration camps. Her grandfather, Abram Saks, survived three concentration camps, including Auschwitz.

Friedman spoke at Pinewood Preparatory School in Summerville, playing tapes of her grandmother and sharing their stories on Thursday.

As the numbers get smaller worldwide, the organization said it’s important to keep their stories alive.

“Even more important than that is for those who don’t have that personal connection to hear the stories, to pass on the stories, to continually say never forget,” Director of Educational Initiatives at the Charleston Jewish Federation Natanya Miller said.

Through its REMEMBER Program, a textbook comes to life for students.

For students to “be able to hear and really feel the stories that the survivors are talking about … you cannot get that from a book,” Assistant Head of School & Head of High School at Pinewood Preparatory School Babette Hamilton said.

For some students, a lesson turns into a calling.

“Although it’s hard to hear some of the stories, it really makes them want to go out and do something,” Babette said.

“By one person learning and repeating the stories … They can help to prevent those things from happening,” Miller said.

Antisemitic incidents rose 67% in South Carolina in 2021, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

“It’s so important to know that this kind of stuff can happen again,” Friedman said.

She told students in her closing message: “We just need to be kinder to each other.”

A message passed “L’Dor Va’Dor,” from generation-to-generation.

If you have a survivor’s stories or are interested in learning more, contact remember@jewishcharleston.org or visit https://www.jewishcharleston.org/remember/the-remember-project.

