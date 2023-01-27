Man arrested in shooting of McClellanville teen; victim recovering from surgery

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges in connection to a Tuesday shooting of a 17-year-old McClellanville boy.

Eric Shamarr Jarone Manigault, 25, of Awendaw, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of cocaine base.

Charleston County deputies responded at approximately 12:30 a.m. to the 8400 block of Old Georgetown Road, where they found the wounded teen. Deputies helped tend to his injuries until an EMS crew arrived to take him to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim underwent several surgeries to ensure he did not die, according to an arrest warrant.

Investigators believe the victim had been in a vehicle when someone opened fire, striking him several times in the chest.

Right before the victim’s surgery, the victim identified Manigault as the person who shot him, the arrest documents state.

Manigault was arrested by Members of the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force on Thursday. During his arrest, deputies say he was found in possession of drugs, prompting a charge of possession of cocaine base.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.