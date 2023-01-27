SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man arrested in shooting of McClellanville teen; victim recovering from surgery

Eric Shamarr Jarone Manigault, 25, of Awendaw, is charged with attempted murder, possession of...
Eric Shamarr Jarone Manigault, 25, of Awendaw, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of cocaine base.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges in connection to a Tuesday shooting of a 17-year-old McClellanville boy.

Eric Shamarr Jarone Manigault, 25, of Awendaw, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of cocaine base.

Charleston County deputies responded at approximately 12:30 a.m. to the 8400 block of Old Georgetown Road, where they found the wounded teen. Deputies helped tend to his injuries until an EMS crew arrived to take him to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim underwent several surgeries to ensure he did not die, according to an arrest warrant.

Investigators believe the victim had been in a vehicle when someone opened fire, striking him several times in the chest.

Right before the victim’s surgery, the victim identified Manigault as the person who shot him, the arrest documents state.

Manigault was arrested by Members of the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force on Thursday. During his arrest, deputies say he was found in possession of drugs, prompting a charge of possession of cocaine base.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New and existing downtown Charleston businesses that serve alcohol and operate past midnight...
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month
The IRS says there are benefits to filing your taxes early, such as avoiding penalties,...
‘That’s gone’: Changes coming to SC taxes this year
It happened on Highway 41 one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m.
1 killed, 1 injured in early-morning Hwy. 41 crash
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, center, looks down away from a monitor as the state's...
BLOG: Day 4: 911 calls, emotions fill first day of testimony
Travis Shaver is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Suspect in James Island stabbing arrested, family releases statement

Latest News

North Charleston High School and the Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies have moved to...
Suspicious package sends 2 N. Charleston schools on E-learning day
Telvin Bogler, 22, is charged with one count of disturbing schools, according to jail records.
Police arrest man accused of trespassing at Mt. Pleasant elementary school
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Suspicious package sends 2 N. Charleston schools into eLearning day
Siqi Fang won the 2023 Berkeley County School District Spelling Bee Thursday night after...
Hanahan student turns loss into victory in Berkeley Co. spelling bee