N. Charleston mayor highlights accomplishments, unclear about 2023 mayoral run

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey highlighted the city’s accomplishments during his annual state of the city address at city hall.

The main message during Summey’s speech was improving the quality of life of people who live here, whether that be through economic development, building parks or improving public safety.

A packed house gathered at the city’s council chambers for Mayor Keith Summey’s 29th state of the city address, Thursday night.

During the 28-minute pre-recorded speech, Summey highlighted the city’s accomplishments, such as Roper’s $1 billion investment and ongoing construction at Danny Jones.

“Law enforcement is important, and we have to have it. Fire is important, and we have to have it,” Summey said, “but quality of life is an issue that we should try to make everybody have the same level.”

Summey has been the city’s mayor since 1994 and is up for reelection this year.

Councilwoman Rhonda Jerome has already announced her candidacy, and State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis says he is “strongly considering” a run for the office.

Following Summey’s speech, some council members reflected on his decades of service.

“If it was not for you, we would have not been able to accomplish anything in our district, and we would not be able to, I mean, do nothing,” Councilmember Dorothy Williams said.

Summey said he will talk with his family and team before deciding if he will run for an eighth term. He said he will have a decision in the next month or so.

“Anybody that goes through life, at the end of their time, when they’re ready to retire or ready to pass on or whatever, if it can be said we left it a little bit better than what we found it, then it’s a success,” Summey said.

For the rest of this year, Summey said he and city staff will continue to work on making the city more inclusive and a better place for all.

