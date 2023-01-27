SC Lottery
Next rain chance to arrive by the end of the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will provide a sunny and cool Friday across the Lowcountry as we get ready to head into the weekend. Despite sunny skies today, temperatures will only climb into the mid 50s this afternoon. Expect a chilly Friday evening and a cold Saturday morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. Warmer temperatures are expected this weekend with highs in the low 60s Saturday, upper 60s Sunday. We should maintain plenty of sunshine on Saturday but clouds will increase Sunday ahead of our next storm system. Rain chances will start to increase late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Rain, heavy at times, will be likely Sunday night through Monday morning. The rain should taper off early Monday with rainfall totals over an inch in spots.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 55.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 61.

SUNDAY: Turning Cloudy. Showers Possible Late. High 68.

MONDAY: Morning Rain. Sun & Clouds. High 68.

