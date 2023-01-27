SC Lottery
Police arrest man accused of trespassing at Mt. Pleasant elementary school

Telvin Bogler, 22, is charged with one count of disturbing schools, according to jail records.
Telvin Bogler, 22, is charged with one count of disturbing schools, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police arrested a 22-year-old man after responding to an elementary school where an intruder was reported.

Telvin Bolger is charged with one count of disturbing schools after the incident at Whitesides Elementary, according to an incident report.

Police met with a school staff member who told them that a person he believed to be 12 to 14 years old was on school grounds and should not be on school property. The school staff member told police that students in the afterschool program were locked down because of the intruder and showed police video of the person.

Police began patrolling the area to look for the intruder, later identified as Bolger, while making sure the students were safe and the building was secure.

Officers caught up with Bolger at Oaklanding Road at Oakhaven Boulevard and took him into custody, the report states. Police say in addition to the charge, he was placed on trespass notice from all Charleston County School District property within the town of Mount Pleasant.

The school staff member said Bolger had jumped a fence to get onto the school property, the report states.

Sheri Brinson, the deputy director of security operations at the Charleston County School District, notified police that camera footage from inside the school showed that Bolger entered the building through an unsecured door. Once inside, he attempted to open another door but was unsuccessful. He entered the boys’ bathroom and then went down the Kindergarten hallway and left the building.

Jail records state a judge set bond at $465 for the charge.

Bolger was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

