SC to issue second round of tax rebates for those who filed late

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you have not yet filed your 2021 income tax return, there is still time to file and receive a rebate.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue says they are issuing a second round of rebates.

To be eligible for the rebate, you must file your 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax return by Feb. 15 to receive your rebate in March.

If you already filed your 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax return by Oct. 17, 2022, and were eligible, you already received your rebate.

For more information on the rebates, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.