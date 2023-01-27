SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

S.C. woman celebrates 109th birthday with early party

Besides her four children, Margaret has 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 18-great-great-grandchildren.
Chester, S.C. resident Margaret Hoyle will turn 109 years old on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Chester, S.C. resident Margaret Hoyle will turn 109 years old on Sunday, Jan. 29.(Source: Family-submitted photo)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Margaret Hoyle lives in Chester, S.C. and will be 109 years old this weekend. Her birthday? Jan. 29, 1914.

The nursing home where she lives threw an early birthday party for her this week. Her family and friends couldn’t come into the facility for it because of COVID-19 rules that are still in place. So, her great-granddaughter, Michelle Hunt, is hoping to share her excitement for her great-grandmother, despite not getting to see her:

“I used to stay with her a lot when I was little and she made all of my Halloween costumes and sundresses,” Hunt said. “Some of which my girls have worn as well. She made almost all the great-grandkids’ and great-great-grandkids’ Christmas stockings. She is one of the best apple pie bakers there ever has been and made the best homemade bread we’d all fight over at holiday functions. She battled breast cancer, lost her husband, lost all of her four children, and still always has a smile on her face.”

Besides her four children, Margaret has 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 18-great-great-grandchildren.

“We all know how much she loved to go to the beach on Oak Island, and how much she loved to dance,” Hunt said. “I remember dancing the Charleston with her in her living room when I was little. At one of my cousin’s weddings in April of 2018, she was up dancing the night away at 104 years old!”

Margaret Hoyle is seen in this family-submitted video dancing at a 2018 wedding. She turns 109 years old on Jan. 29, 2023.

No more dancing for Margaret since she broke her hip in May of 2020, but Hunt says she is still loving life.

“The staff at Chester Nursing Home where she lives has been great over these past years,” Hunt said. “The party they threw was wonderful, and because we couldn’t go, we posted on Facebook to our friends and family to send her cards and she has gotten tons!”

Just a little surprise post that, hopefully, gets into her hands before Sunday.

Happy 109th birthday, Margaret! Not many people in this world get to say that.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New and existing downtown Charleston businesses that serve alcohol and operate past midnight...
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month
The IRS says there are benefits to filing your taxes early, such as avoiding penalties,...
‘That’s gone’: Changes coming to SC taxes this year
The crash happened on Highway 41, one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m.
Coroner IDs victim of Hwy. 41 crash
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, center, looks down away from a monitor as the state's...
BLOG: Day 4: 911 calls, emotions fill first day of testimony
Telvin Bogler, 22, is charged with one count of disturbing schools, according to jail records.
Police arrest man accused of trespassing at Mt. Pleasant elementary school

Latest News

The Berkeley County Courthouse off California Avenue in Moncks Corner was first built in 1895...
Berkeley Co. hires architects to help design new courthouse to replace historic building
Left to right : Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Chef Erica...
Charleston chef selected as state chef ambassador
More than 626,000 South Carolinians are currently receiving SNAP as of November, according to...
Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits
The Beaufort Police Department has a new form on its website allowing home and business owners...
Beaufort Police offer free registration for camera security systems