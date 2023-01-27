SCDOT breaks down the costs of the I-526 extension

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The longer we wait, the more it will cost. That’s what the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says in regard to the Mark Clark Extension project, also known as I-526.

South Carolina Department of Transportation officials gave a cost breakdown in phases, at Thursday’s Charleston County finance committee meeting.

The department says phase one is supposed to cost a baseline of $1 billion to $1.5 billion adding on potential risks and inflation. Some of these risks could include different soil they might need once construction starts or even delays in litigation. They estimate that would cost $815 million of the total alone.

Secretary of transportation Christy Hall gave a comparison of how this project was broken down referencing the cost of other large roadway projects in different states. The department’s estimate was about $100 million less than what industry professionals estimated.

“One of the reasons, again, that we wanted that independent estimate to verify that we were looking at the elements of the project correctly,” Hall said. “Let’s not forget the highway. That it’s not just a two-lane highway.”

These numbers sparked a major discussion in reference to the $75 million that this project still needs from the county council. The differing opinions could cost this project from moving forward, which SCDOT says can’t happen.

“$293-$294 million a mile?” District 4 councilmember Henry E. Darby said. “What are we thinking?”

District 5 councilmember Teddie E. Pryor Sr. did not agree.

“A lot of people are making it inviable,” Pryor said. “A lot of people are making it political. This is a public safety issue.”

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the longer the wait to start the I-526 expansion, the more it’s going to cost because of market inflation and an increase of risk-based costs.

District 2 councilmember Larry Kobrovsky says the council needs to use their resources to make the best decision.

“I understand the misery of the people sitting in the traffic, but what happens to the spending of $150 million of state and local money with no guarantee that there will be a next step?” Kobrovsky said. “That’s pretty scary.”

Hall says they need additional funding to be identified before they pursue the next step of finalizing the environmental impact statement. This involves the last details of traffic studies and public hearings.

“The days of a $400 million project like this are far behind us,” Hall said. “It used to be a thing called ‘peak hour’ when you knew not to travel. It’s not that way anymore. The area is congested... This highway is intended to address those mobility issues and to deal with the safety element.”

The council says they could make a vote on the $75 million in next Tuesday’s county council meeting. They also say they might have a special-called meeting prior to that to discuss any last-minute details.

