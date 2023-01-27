Suspicious package sends 2 N. Charleston schools on E-learning day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have reopened roads around two North Charleston schools after investigating a suspicious package.

That package prompted the Charleston County School District to notify parents before 7 a.m. Friday morning that North Charleston High School and the Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies would conduct emergency eLearning days on Friday, district spokesman Andy Pruitt said.

The school said in a message sent to parents Friday morning that it was not clear how long it will be before the potential threat is resolved, so both schools are moving to “emergency eLearning Days.” Once staff members have coordinated their work plans, they will be in touch with students electronically to explain the day’s procedure, the message stated.

“We realize this is a significant inconvenience,” the message stated. “Our most important priority is the safety of the school community.”

Police cleared the package, but there was no immediate word on when it was found or what it contained. Authorities expected to release that information Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

