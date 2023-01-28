Berkeley Co. animal shelter over ‘max capacity’

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley Animal Center says they need the community’s help as the shelter cannot take in more animals.

In a Facebook post, the shelter says they are over max capacity, and because rescues and other nearby shelters are full, they have nowhere to send the animals.

“Decisions will have to be made soon, and that is something we do not want to have to do,” the shelter stated in the Facebook post.

The center, located on Central Berkeley Drive, needs adopters and emergency fosters.

For the shelter’s hours, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.