Clemson starter Galloway will miss time after surgery

Clemson guard Brevin Galloway (11) drives against Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly (13) during...
Clemson guard Brevin Galloway (11) drives against Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starter Brevin Galloway is expected to miss games for the 24th-ranked Tigers after having surgery on his groin area Thursday.

The 6-foot-3 Galloway has started 20 of 21 games after transferring from Boston College this past offseason.

Galloway posted on social media that he’d had the surgery. Clemson coach Brad Brownell confirmed in a text to The Associated Press that Galloway had the operation.

Galloway said in his post he will be in uniform soon. He is not expected to play at Florida State on Saturday.

A fifth-year player, Galloway has averaged 10.6 points a game this season. He’s second on the Tigers with 55 assists and 18 steals.

The Tigers (17-4) lead the Atlantic Coast Conference at 9-1 in league play.

Clemson is already down two experienced players due to injury.

Point guard Chase Hunter, who started the team’s first 18 games, has missed the past three with a foot injury.

Guard Alex Hemenway, in his fourth season, has missed the past nine games with a foot injury. Hemenway was the team’s leading 3-point shooter (27 of 54) before getting hurt.

