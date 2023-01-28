Local, state authorities react to protests in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death, video release

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police agencies across the country are responding to the release of body cam footage showing disturbing video of Tyre Nichols being brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers.

Local and state law enforcement agencies have released statements following the release of the videos.

Five former Memphis police officers, who are all Black, were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died after a confrontation with the officers. Police say Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7. A confrontation occurred and pepper spray was used before Nichols fled on foot.

The five officers beat Nichols and inflicted serious injuries that led to his death three days later.

Before the video was released Friday night, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said the incident goes against everything the Charleston Police Department stands for.

“My reaction as a professional is just would never condone... In fact, I condemn this type of behavior. I think it’s very important to say that. I can’t take credit for what other organizations do, but I’m also not going to take the blame for what someone does in Memphis. It’s important for us to talk about everything we stand for in the City of Charleston and why we do what we do. We are the community. We’re part of the community. I love being here in the city of Charleston and working with all of the people that are here.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief, Mark Keel, released this statement following the release of the video:

The murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is shocking and disgusting. Police officers must be held to the highest standard. The unspeakable actions of these officers erase the many positive strides law enforcement has made in communities across the country in recent years. Police officers who choose to betray the oath they are sworn to uphold should be criminally charged and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Law enforcement is an honorable profession, but the actions of these five officers tarnish the badge of every officer who is committed to policing with professionalism, integrity, respect, and compassion. I understand that people are upset. I am upset, too. I fully support your right to protest peacefully so that your voices can be heard. I urge any protest to remain peaceful and lawful. I commit to you that the law enforcement community in South Carolina will continue to build positive relationships with the communities we serve. Any officer who breaks the law will be held accountable.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano released a statement following the release of the video:

The excessive use of force and lack of intervention by these police officers are deeply troubling, upsetting and unprofessional. I commend the swift investigative and legal actions taken by authorities at the local, state and federal levels.

The death of Tyre Nichols is horrifying but does not serve as a reflection of the hundreds of thousands of men and women who uphold the norms and standards of our profession with integrity and honor each day across our nation.

We can and we must work together with our community to continue to heal and have conversations that will bring us together.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess also released a statement saying:

As a father, I am saddened and horrified at the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols as the result of his encounter with several officers of the Memphis Police Department (TN). I have a son close to Tyre’s age, so I can only imagine their pain. My heart goes out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

As Chief of Police and a law enforcement professional, I am disturbed by the actions of those officers of the Memphis Police Department. I applaud Chief Cerelyn Davis (Memphis Police Department) and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office for the swift termination and charging of these officers. In our profession, we must instill in our officers the sanctity of human life and their duty to intervene.

The importance of community policing cannot be stressed enough. Mutual respect must be in place to have an effective partnership with our community. Senseless deaths like that of Tyre undermine our efforts and negate the progress we have made to build a better relationship with our citizens.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tyre Nichols, the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department.

