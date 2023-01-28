SC Lottery
McCreary scores 26 off the bench, Mercer tops The Citadel 74-65

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary’s 26 points off of the bench helped lead Mercer to a 74-65 victory over Citadel on Saturday.

McCreary had 12 rebounds for the Bears (11-12, 4-6 Southern Conference). Jah Quinones scored 13 points and Luis Hurtado had 10 points.

The Bulldogs (9-13, 4-6) were led in scoring by Stephen Clark, who finished with 18 points. AJ Smith added 12 points and Elijah Morgan finished with 11 points and two steals.

McCreary scored eight points in the first half and Mercer entered halftime up 30-29. The Bears took the lead for good with 7:49 remaining in the second half on a free throw from Hurtado to make it a 52-51 game.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

