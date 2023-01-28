SC Lottery
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; arrest warrant issued for mother

Baby Kingston, 15 months, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his mother for...
Baby Kingston, 15 months, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his mother for visitation.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing toddler.

Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his mother for visitation.

Police say the mother did not return the child and refuses to tell his father, who has custody, where the toddler is.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the mother for “custodial interference” through the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

If you see Kingston, you are asked to call Charleston County Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

