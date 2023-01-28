Rain chances increase this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will provide sunny and pleasant weather across the Lowcountry today. Warmer temperatures are expected this weekend with highs in the low 60s today, upper 60s Sunday. Clouds will increase Sunday ahead of our next storm system. Rain chances will start to increase late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Rain, heavy at times, will be likely Sunday night through Monday morning. The rain should taper off early Monday with rainfall totals over an inch in spots. Rain chances remain elevated through the week as another system approaches the area by the middle of the week. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 61, Low 41.

SUNDAY: Turning Cloudy. Showers Late. High 69, Low 53.

MONDAY: Morning Rain. Sun & Clouds. High 70, Low 54.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 69, Low 55.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. High 67, Low 52.

