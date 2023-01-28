SC State Releases Its 2023 Football Schedule

ORANGEBURG, SC-South Carolina State will play an 11-game football schedule during the 2023 campaign, the University announced Friday (Jan. 27th). The slate includes six road games and five home contests at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.

Five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchups are on the schedule, in which SC State renews its rivalry with The Citadel and will meet three Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents – Charlotte and Georgia Tech on the road and Tennessee Tech at home. Both Charlotte and Tennessee Tech are first-time opponents for SC State.

SC State opens the 2023 campaign against Jackson State (Aug. 26) in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Atlanta, GA. The Bulldogs will then hit the road for contests at Charlotte (Sept. 2) and Georgia Tech (Sept. 9).

Following the first (Sept. 16) of two bye weeks during the campaign, the Bulldogs will host Southern Conference foe The Citadel (Sept. 23) in their home opener. It will mark the first time in three seasons that SC State would have played a home game in September.

After a second open date (Sept. 30), SC State will host Virginia Lynchburg (Oct. 07) for a second consecutive season.

Other home contests are Tennessee Tech (Oct. 14), Howard (Nov. 4, Homecoming) and Morgan State (Nov. 11). Additional road games include Delaware State (Oct. 21), North Carolina Central (Oct. 28) and Norfolk State (Nov. 18).

The Bulldogs will close out the 2023 schedule with five straight MEAC games, beginning with Delaware State and ending with Norfolk State.

Online season ticket sales will launch Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Additional information will be forthcoming.

The entire 2023 slate is listed below (Times will be announced later)

2023 SC State Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time

Aug. 26 vs Jackson State Atlanta, GA TBD

(MEAC/SWAC Challenge)

Sept. 02 @Charlotte Charlotte, NC TBD

09 @Georgia Tech Atlanta, GA TBD

16 Open

23 The Citadel Orangeburg, SC TBD

(SCSU Faculty& Staff/Educators/Agriculture & Land Grant/Garnet Day)

30 Open

Oct. 07 Virginia Lynchburg Orangeburg, SC TBD

(Youth/ROTC/Business & Industry Day)

14 Tennessee Tech Orangeburg, SC TBD

(Family/Community/Breast Cancer Awareness Day)

21 @Delaware State* Dover, DE TBD

28 @North Carolina Central* Durham, NC TBD

Nov. 04 Howard* Orangeburg, SC TBD

(Homecoming)

11 Morgan State* Orangeburg, SC TBD

(Senior/Greek/Military Appreciation Day)

18 @Norfolk State Norfolk, VA TBD

Home Games in Bold *MEAC Contest

(Location and times subject to change)

