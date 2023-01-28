SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC State Releases Its 2023 Football Schedule

South Carolina State Football
South Carolina State Football(Live 5 News)
By SC State Athletics
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, SC-South Carolina State will play an 11-game football schedule during the 2023 campaign, the University announced Friday (Jan. 27th). The slate includes six road games and five home contests at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.

Five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchups are on the schedule, in which SC State renews its rivalry with The Citadel and will meet three Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents – Charlotte and Georgia Tech on the road and Tennessee Tech at home. Both Charlotte and Tennessee Tech are first-time opponents for SC State.

SC State opens the 2023 campaign against Jackson State (Aug. 26) in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Atlanta, GA. The Bulldogs will then hit the road for contests at Charlotte (Sept. 2) and Georgia Tech (Sept. 9).

Following the first (Sept. 16) of two bye weeks during the campaign, the Bulldogs will host Southern Conference foe The Citadel (Sept. 23) in their home opener. It will mark the first time in three seasons that SC State would have played a home game in September.

After a second open date (Sept. 30), SC State will host Virginia Lynchburg (Oct. 07) for a second consecutive season.

Other home contests are Tennessee Tech (Oct. 14), Howard (Nov. 4, Homecoming) and Morgan State (Nov. 11). Additional road games include Delaware State (Oct. 21), North Carolina Central (Oct. 28) and Norfolk State (Nov. 18).

The Bulldogs will close out the 2023 schedule with five straight MEAC games, beginning with Delaware State and ending with Norfolk State.

Online season ticket sales will launch Wednesday, February 1, 2023.  Additional information will be forthcoming.

The entire 2023 slate is listed below (Times will be announced later)

2023 SC State Football Schedule

Date            Opponent                                Location                Time

Aug. 26        vs Jackson State                        Atlanta, GA           TBD

(MEAC/SWAC Challenge)

Sept. 02       @Charlotte                                Charlotte, NC         TBD

09       @Georgia Tech                          Atlanta, GA           TBD

16       Open

23      The Citadel                               Orangeburg, SC   TBD

(SCSU Faculty& Staff/Educators/Agriculture & Land Grant/Garnet Day)

30      Open

Oct.    07      Virginia Lynchburg                 Orangeburg, SC   TBD

(Youth/ROTC/Business & Industry Day)

14      Tennessee Tech                         Orangeburg, SC   TBD

(Family/Community/Breast Cancer Awareness Day)

21      @Delaware State*                     Dover, DE             TBD

28      @North Carolina Central*           Durham, NC          TBD

Nov.  04       Howard*                                  Orangeburg, SC   TBD

(Homecoming)

11      Morgan State*                        Orangeburg, SC   TBD

(Senior/Greek/Military Appreciation Day)

18      @Norfolk State                         Norfolk, VA          TBD

Home Games in Bold   *MEAC Contest

(Location and times subject to change)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS says there are benefits to filing your taxes early, such as avoiding penalties,...
‘That’s gone’: Changes coming to SC taxes this year
Telvin Bogler, 22, is charged with one count of disturbing schools, according to jail records.
Police arrest man accused of trespassing at Mt. Pleasant elementary school
New and existing downtown Charleston businesses that serve alcohol and operate past midnight...
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month
Former attorney Alex Murdaugh watches footage in court Friday of his interview with an...
Day 5: 2nd day of testimony begins in Murdaugh murder trial
The crash happened on Highway 41, one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m.
Coroner IDs victim of Hwy. 41 crash

Latest News

Clemson guard Brevin Galloway (11) drives against Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly (13) during...
Clemson starter Galloway will miss time after surgery
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker looks on during the fourth inning of a baseball game...
Braves sign manager Snitker to extension through 2025 season
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks celebrates after his team beat the Denver...
Wilks ‘disappointed, not defeated’ over Panthers snub
Basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (1/27)