Chase Hunter, Tyson lead Clemson over Florida State 82-81

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chase Hunter drove the lane and drew a foul, sinking the free throw, to help No. 24 Clemson escape with an 82-81 win over Florida State on Saturday.

Hunter Tyson scored 27 points on 10 of 17 shooting for Clemson (18-4, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which halted an eight-game road losing streak to Florida State.

Tyson made 6 of 12 shots from beyond the arc, playing the full 40 minutes. He has now made 50 3-pointers on the season.

Matthew Cleveland scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half for Florida State (7-15, 5-6), which made a season-high 13 3-pointers. The Seminoles had made just 3 of 22 3-pointers in a lopsided home loss to No. 20 Miami on Tuesday.

Caleb Mills and Darin Green Jr. each hit four 3-pointers for the Seminoles. Freshman forward Baba Miller had his best game, scoring 11 points and pulling down four rebounds in 20 minutes.

TAKEAWAYS

Clemson: The Tigers made 10 or more 3-pointers for the first time in 11 ACC games to end the losing streak in Tallahassee.

Florida State: The injury-depleted Seminoles were also faced with foul trouble but battled back from a double-digit deficit before falling short in the final seconds.

UP NEXT

Clemson plays at Boston College on Tuesday.

Florida State plays at NC State on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.