SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Chase Hunter, Tyson lead Clemson over Florida State 82-81

Clemson Basketball.
Clemson Basketball.(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chase Hunter drove the lane and drew a foul, sinking the free throw, to help No. 24 Clemson escape with an 82-81 win over Florida State on Saturday.

Hunter Tyson scored 27 points on 10 of 17 shooting for Clemson (18-4, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which halted an eight-game road losing streak to Florida State.

Tyson made 6 of 12 shots from beyond the arc, playing the full 40 minutes. He has now made 50 3-pointers on the season.

Matthew Cleveland scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half for Florida State (7-15, 5-6), which made a season-high 13 3-pointers. The Seminoles had made just 3 of 22 3-pointers in a lopsided home loss to No. 20 Miami on Tuesday.

Caleb Mills and Darin Green Jr. each hit four 3-pointers for the Seminoles. Freshman forward Baba Miller had his best game, scoring 11 points and pulling down four rebounds in 20 minutes.

TAKEAWAYS

Clemson: The Tigers made 10 or more 3-pointers for the first time in 11 ACC games to end the losing streak in Tallahassee.

Florida State: The injury-depleted Seminoles were also faced with foul trouble but battled back from a double-digit deficit before falling short in the final seconds.

UP NEXT

Clemson plays at Boston College on Tuesday.

Florida State plays at NC State on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS says there are benefits to filing your taxes early, such as avoiding penalties,...
‘That’s gone’: Changes coming to SC taxes this year
Telvin Bogler, 22, is charged with one count of disturbing schools, according to jail records.
Police arrest man accused of trespassing at Mt. Pleasant elementary school
New and existing downtown Charleston businesses that serve alcohol and operate past midnight...
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month
Former attorney Alex Murdaugh watches footage in court Friday of his interview with an...
Day 5: 2nd day of testimony begins in Murdaugh murder trial
The crash happened on Highway 41, one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m.
Coroner IDs victim of Hwy. 41 crash

Latest News

Charleston forward Babacar Faye (35) is guarded by Hofstra forward Warren Williams (0) during...
Estrada, Hofstra end No. 18 Charleston’s 20-game win streak
The Citadel Basketball
McCreary scores 26 off the bench, Mercer tops The Citadel 74-65
Clemson guard Brevin Galloway (11) drives against Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly (13) during...
Clemson starter Galloway will miss time after surgery
South Carolina State Football
SC State Releases Its 2023 Football Schedule