SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies name suspect in Williamsburg Co. shootings that killed 2, hurt 2

Deputies are looking for the man they say is responsible for two Saturday shooting in Williamsburg County.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are looking for the man they say is responsible for two Saturday shootings in Williamsburg County.

Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is wanted by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the shootings.

Deputies first responded to Birch Creek Road in the Bloomingvale area in reference to people lying on the road with gunshot wounds.

When they arrived, they found two people who died because of their injuries.

The sheriff’s office was also called out to the Kingstree area for another shooting. This shooting took place on Acadian Lane and left two people hurt. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Anyone who sees Cooper or knows where he may be is asked to call 911. Deputies say you should not approach him, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victims.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to help with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Kingston, 15 months, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his mother for...
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; arrest warrant issued for mother
Telvin Bogler, 22, is charged with one count of disturbing schools, according to jail records.
Police arrest man accused of trespassing at Mt. Pleasant elementary school
Tyre Nichols died three days after a confrontations with officers in Memphis on Jan. 7,...
Lowcountry, state leaders react to protests in wake of Tyre Nichols video
Chester, S.C. resident Margaret Hoyle will turn 109 years old on Sunday, Jan. 29.
S.C. woman celebrates 109th birthday with early party

Latest News

Baby Kingston, 15 months, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his mother for...
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; arrest warrant issued for mother
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police searching for missing North Charleston toddler
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies name man wanted in Williamsburg County shootings
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Trump announces leadership for his SC 2024 campaign team