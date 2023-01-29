Driver trapped, rescued after Beaufort Co. crash

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver is recovering after a Sunday afternoon crash left them injured and, for a time, trapped inside their car.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 2 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road by Oak Bluff Court.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and found one of the drivers trapped inside their car.

Firefighters with the Burton Fire District used hydraulic tools to force the vehicle door open to remove the driver. The driver was then taken by EMS to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Joe Frazier Road was closed for 30 minutes while emergency crews assisted the occupants and removed roadway hazards.

As Burton fire crews were clearing from this first wreck, they were again dispatched to a second crash at 2:35 p.m., this time on Parris Island Gateway by Forest Field Road.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle collision between an SUV and a passenger vehicle. There were no injuries in the second crash.

