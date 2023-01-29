SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Driver trapped, rescued after Beaufort Co. crash

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 2 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road by Oak Bluff Court.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at 2 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road by Oak Bluff Court.(Burton Fire District)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver is recovering after a Sunday afternoon crash left them injured and, for a time, trapped inside their car.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 2 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road by Oak Bluff Court.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and found one of the drivers trapped inside their car.

Firefighters with the Burton Fire District used hydraulic tools to force the vehicle door open to remove the driver. The driver was then taken by EMS to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Joe Frazier Road was closed for 30 minutes while emergency crews assisted the occupants and removed roadway hazards.

As Burton fire crews were clearing from this first wreck, they were again dispatched to a second crash at 2:35 p.m., this time on Parris Island Gateway by Forest Field Road.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle collision between an SUV and a passenger vehicle. There were no injuries in the second crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months old, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his...
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; warrant issued for mother
Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder,...
Suspect arrested in Williamsburg Co. shootings that killed 2, hurt 2
Chester, S.C. resident Margaret Hoyle will turn 109 years old on Sunday, Jan. 29.
S.C. woman celebrates 109th birthday with early party
Telvin Bogler, 22, is charged with one count of disturbing schools, according to jail records.
Police arrest man accused of trespassing at Mt. Pleasant elementary school
Builder Michael Riffert with Folly East Indian Co., LLC says his business has been greatly...
Folly Beach builder files lawsuit over pause on short-term rentals

Latest News

Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder,...
Suspect arrested in Williamsburg Co. shootings that killed 2, hurt 2
Charleston Police say a crash Sunday morning in West Ashley has blocked a lane of Savannah...
Police clear scene of crash that blocked lane of Hwy. 17 in West Ashley
Maurice Durell Wigfall was sentenced to 45 years on a charge of murder and five years on a...
Man sentenced in 2017 Berkeley County murder
Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months old, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his...
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; warrant issued for mother