FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lane of Hwy. 17 in West Ashley
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash Sunday morning in West Ashley has blocked a lane of Savannah Highway.
Police said crews from Dominion Energy were at the scene working to repair utility lines in the area. The crash was reported at 5:46 a.m. on Savannah Highway near McLeod Road, dispatchers say.
A post from the police department on Twitter states it wasn’t immediately clear how long the lane would be blocked.
Drivers should use caution in the area.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.