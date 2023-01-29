FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lane of Hwy. 17 in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash Sunday morning in West Ashley has blocked a lane of Savannah Highway.

Police said crews from Dominion Energy were at the scene working to repair utility lines in the area. The crash was reported at 5:46 a.m. on Savannah Highway near McLeod Road, dispatchers say.

A post from the police department on Twitter states it wasn’t immediately clear how long the lane would be blocked.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

