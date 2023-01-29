SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lane of Hwy. 17 in West Ashley

Charleston Police say a crash Sunday morning in West Ashley has blocked a lane of Savannah...
Charleston Police say a crash Sunday morning in West Ashley has blocked a lane of Savannah Highway.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash Sunday morning in West Ashley has blocked a lane of Savannah Highway.

Police said crews from Dominion Energy were at the scene working to repair utility lines in the area. The crash was reported at 5:46 a.m. on Savannah Highway near McLeod Road, dispatchers say.

A post from the police department on Twitter states it wasn’t immediately clear how long the lane would be blocked.

The crash was reported at 5:46 a.m. on Savannah Highway near McLeod Road, dispatchers say.
The crash was reported at 5:46 a.m. on Savannah Highway near McLeod Road, dispatchers say.(Live 5)

Drivers should use caution in the area.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months old, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his...
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; warrant issued for mother
Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is wanted by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in connection...
Deputies name suspect in Williamsburg Co. shootings that killed 2, hurt 2
Telvin Bogler, 22, is charged with one count of disturbing schools, according to jail records.
Police arrest man accused of trespassing at Mt. Pleasant elementary school
Tyre Nichols died three days after a confrontations with officers in Memphis on Jan. 7,...
Lowcountry, state leaders react to protests in wake of Tyre Nichols video
Chester, S.C. resident Margaret Hoyle will turn 109 years old on Sunday, Jan. 29.
S.C. woman celebrates 109th birthday with early party

Latest News

Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months old, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his...
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; warrant issued for mother
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police searching for missing North Charleston toddler
In a Facebook post, the shelter says they are over max capacity, and because rescues and other...
Berkeley Co. animal shelter over ‘max capacity’
Tyre Nichols died three days after a confrontations with officers in Memphis on Jan. 7,...
Lowcountry, state leaders react to protests in wake of Tyre Nichols video