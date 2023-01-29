SC Lottery
Harris’ 23 lead Charleston Southern over Longwood 75-63

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. had 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 75-63 victory over Longwood on Saturday night.

Harris had eight rebounds for the Buccaneers (8-13, 4-6 Big South Conference). RJ Johnson was 1-of-6 shooting and 11 of 11 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Taje’ Kelly recorded 12 points.

DeShaun Wade finished with 10 points for the Lancers (15-8, 7-3). Longwood also got eight points from Leslie Nkereuwem.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Charleston Southern hosts Gardner-Webb while Longwood visits Winthrop.

