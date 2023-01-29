SC Lottery
Old Dominion knocks off Coastal Carolina 60-59

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Mekhi Long had 19 points and 19 rebounds in Old Dominion’s 60-59 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday night.

Bryce Baker made two free throws with one second left to put the Monarchs up 60-59. He scored nine points and added seven rebounds for Old Dominion (13-9, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Josh Uduje finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Chanticleers (10-12, 4-6). Coastal Carolina also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Essam Mostafa. Linton Brown also had 13 points.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

