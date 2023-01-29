SC Lottery
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; warrant issued for mother

North Charleston Police say they have issued an arrest warrant for the mother of a missing toddler.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing toddler.

Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his mother for visitation, police say.

Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months old, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his mother for visitation, North Charleston Police say.(North Charleston Police)

Police say the mother did not return the child and refuses to tell his father, who has custody, where the toddler is. Authorities have not released the name of the mother.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the mother for “custodial interference” through the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

If you see the toddler, you are asked to call Charleston County Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

