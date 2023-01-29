SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Princess Diana’s dress sells for more than $600,000 at auction

One of Princess Diana's most famous dresses sold at an auction for more than $600,000. (Credit: Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dress worn by Princess Diana has been sold for more than $600,000.

On Friday, an aubergine velvet ballgown went up for sale for the first time in 25 years.

The dress was one of Princess Diana’s most iconic gowns. She wore it for both an official royal portrait in 1991 and an intimate Vanity Fair spread in 1997.

Sotheby’s said it sold for $604,000, which is just over five times the $120,000 auction estimate.

Designed by couturier Victor Edelstein, the strapless number features a sculptural sweetheart neckline and a tulip-shaped skirt.

It last sold for $24,000 in 1997.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months old, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his...
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; warrant issued for mother
Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is wanted by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in connection...
Deputies name suspect in Williamsburg Co. shootings that killed 2, hurt 2
Telvin Bogler, 22, is charged with one count of disturbing schools, according to jail records.
Police arrest man accused of trespassing at Mt. Pleasant elementary school
Tyre Nichols died three days after a confrontations with officers in Memphis on Jan. 7,...
Lowcountry, state leaders react to protests in wake of Tyre Nichols video
Chester, S.C. resident Margaret Hoyle will turn 109 years old on Sunday, Jan. 29.
S.C. woman celebrates 109th birthday with early party

Latest News

One of Princess Diana's most famous dresses sold at an auction for more than $600,000.
Princess Diana dress sells for more than $600,000 at auction
Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months old, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his...
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; warrant issued for mother
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Russians gone from Ukraine village, fear and hardship remain
Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Stefanos...
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 10th Australian Open, 22nd Slam