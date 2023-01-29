Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search continued Saturday in the North Myrtle Beach area for a boater not seen in over two days.

The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said its water rescue team worked alongside the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Horry County Fire Rescue and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. The squad added that sonar scans were used within the search area and added that “local and state resources are not giving up the search.”

Boaters were also seen heading into the water near Captain Archeie’s along the Intracoastal Waterway a day after the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search.

According to information from the Coast Guard, the missing boater is a 23-year-old man last seen wearing a camo jacket and khaki pants while duck hunting. His name has not been officially released.

Local crews were first called to reports Thursday evening of a 16-foot jon boat taking on water and sinking with two people on board.

One of the two occupants was found and rescued from the north jetties, where the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean meet.

