Sheriff’s office: 2 killed in Williamsburg County shooting
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Williamsburg County are investigating a Saturday shooting that left two people dead.
The incident occurred in the Bloomingvale area, which is just outside of Andrews.
Details are limited at this time. K-9 units are currently on the scene.
The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victims.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.