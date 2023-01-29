Sheriff’s office: 2 killed in Williamsburg County shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Williamsburg County are investigating a Saturday shooting that left two people dead.

The incident occurred in the Bloomingvale area, which is just outside of Andrews.

Details are limited at this time. K-9 units are currently on the scene.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

