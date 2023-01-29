Warming up today ahead of a rain chance!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds will increase today ahead of our next storm system. Rain chances will start to increase late this afternoon into Sunday evening as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. Rain, heavy at times, will be likely overnight through Monday morning. The rain should taper off early Monday with rainfall totals over an inch in spots. It will be mild on Monday with some sunshine, highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain chances remain elevated through the week as another system approaches the area by the middle to the end of the week. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Turning Cloudy. Showers Late. High 67, Low 56.

MONDAY: Morning Rain. Sun & Clouds. High 71, Low 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 69, Low 53.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 61, Low 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 65, Low 49.

