13 outdoor recreation projects in SC to receive over $4M in federal grants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 13 recreation projects across South Carolina are set to to receive $4.2m from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), three of them being in the Lowcountry.

The funds will be used to expand or improve local parks, public boating areas, and more.

The LWCF is a federal grant available to eligible local and state government entities to reimburse up to half of the project cost to acquire or develop outdoor recreation areas and facilities.

“Communities know that investing in outdoor recreation opportunities brings a variety of benefits, but often, they need a little help bringing their plans to fruition,” SC Parks, Recreation, and Tourism director Duane Parrish said. “LWCF funding helps state and local entities acquire, enhance, and create vital recreational areas that exist in perpetuity. Thanks to the $4.2 million in LWCF funding, along with the support and passion of community members and officials, these 13 projects will improve the quality of life for local residents and help attract more visitors to these areas for generations.”

The following 13 projects are set to be awarded LWCF funds:

City of Charleston | Fort Pemberton – Public Access Improvements | Grant Award: $261,000 | Total Project Cost: $522,000 | To renovate property along the Stono River to include upgrading two docks, removing/modifying an existing house and garage, restroom, parking, paths and boardwalks, benches, bike racks, picnic tables, swings, drinking fountains, and landscaping.

Charleston County P&RC | Isle of Palms County Park ADA Beach Access Boardwalk | Grant Award: $427,827.50 | Total Project Cost: $855,655 | To replace the aging boardwalk and outdoor showers; add an ADA-accessible observation deck, gates, and benches; and replace the railing at Isle of Palms County Park.

Town of Edisto | Vine Street Bike Path Resurface | Grant Award: $124,999.60 | Total Project Cost: $249,999.20 | To resurface approximately 4,900 feet of existing bike path along Vine Street from Sunset Street to Edisto Street, including ADA paving and markings.

City of Greenville | Gower Park Renovation | Grant Award: $500,000 | Total Project Cost: $1,400,000 | To renovate existing tennis and basketball courts by expanding the footprint of the courts and providing two new basketball courts, three new tennis courts, and eight new pickleball courts. The project will also renovate the parking lot.

Lexington County Recreation Commission | Cayce Pickle Ball Courts (Wilkinson Park) | Grant Award: $372,860 | Total Project Cost: $745,720 | The project is to construct 16 fenced and lighted pickleball courts and a restroom building at Wilkinson Park.

City of Liberty | City Gym Park | Grant Award: $50,000 | Total Project Cost: $100,000 | The project will remove asphalt from both tennis courts and reconstruct them with new asphalt, striping for tennis, basketball, and pickleball courts; remove and add new perimeter fencing and add middle fencing to break up the courts; and add an ADA-accessible sidewalk from the parking lot to the courts.

City of Spartanburg | Revitalizing Duncan Park | Grant Award: $300,000 | Total Project Cost: $600,000 | The project will revitalize Duncan Park to include a paved trail to connect to the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail and Daniel Morgan Trail System, replace a wooden bridge with an aluminum bridge, and remove invasive plant species.

City of North Augusta | Sharon Jones Amphitheater | Grant Award: $264,391 | Total Project Cost: $528,782 | The project will design, engineer, and construct an ADA-accessible restroom and dressing room for the park.

City of York | City Park Phase II | Grant Award: $150,000 | Total Project Cost: $300,000 | To complete Phase II at City Park to include a restroom/storage building, a raised outdoor amphitheater, and landscaping.

South Carolina State Parks | Hughes Property | Grant Award: $500,000 | Total Project Cost: $1,000,000 | To acquire 150 acres of property adjoining Paris Mountain State Park.

South Carolina State Parks | River Falls Property | Grant Award: $500,000 | Total Project Cost: $1,000,000 | To acquire 170 acres of property that will connect with the Mountain Bridge Wilderness area.

Anderson County | Piedmont Riverfront Park Phase I | Grant Award: $500,000 | Total Project Cost: $1,210,065 | The project will provide new public access opportunities to include an ADA-accessible kayak launch, boat landing, and shoreline trail at an undeveloped 30-acre park along the Saluda River in Piedmont.

City of Aiken | Smith-Hazel Park Rehabilitation | Grant Award: $306,625 | Total Project Cost: $613,250 | For the rehabilitation of Smith-Hazel Park to include playground equipment and surfacing; rehabilitation of two tennis courts and construction of two additional courts (to include pickleball striping); walking trail resurfacing; parking upgrades; pool amenities to include a permanent shade structure; basketball court resurfacing; and site lighting.

The grants range from $50,000 - $300,000. Some projects of statewide or regional significance could be awarded up to $500,000 with pre-approval.

The applicant must own the property outright to be eligible for funds. To find eligibility information click here.

