SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

6-year-old flown to hospital after falling from ski lift

Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski...
Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski Sundown in New Hartford.(ugurhan/Getty Images Signature)
By Zoe Strothers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 6-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after falling from a ski lift at a ski resort in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski Sundown in New Hartford.

Police said the child was awake when they responded to the call on the bunny hill but was falling in and out of consciousness.

The child was airlifted to Connecticut Children’s Hospital.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months old, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his...
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; warrant issued for mother
Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder,...
Suspect arrested in Williamsburg Co. shootings that killed 2, hurt 2
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Maurice Durell Wigfall was sentenced to 45 years on a charge of murder and five years on a...
Man sentenced in 2017 Berkeley County murder
Lexington County Deputies investigating an incident after husband shot wife and step-daughter.
Lexington County man kills wife and step-daughter in murder-suicide, officials say

Latest News

The Women’s Preventative Care Program at Charleston County Public Libraries offers free health...
Women’s Preventative Care Expanding at Rural Libraries
FILE - In this April 16, 1961, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Bobby Hull smiles...
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84
FILE - In this April 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual...
Cleveland drummer, baseball fan John Adams dies at 71
A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she tied up two victims and beat them in a...
Woman facing charges after allegedly kidnapping, beating 2 victims in N. Charleston
Little Buddy disappeared from the home about 40 miles outside of Springfield, Missouri more...
Family reunited with dog that disappeared more than 5 years ago