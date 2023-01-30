SC Lottery
Authorities looking for missing Bluffton child

Authorities say Lawson Adams, 10, was last seen in the Pinckney Colony Road area of Bluffton...
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Authorities say Lawson Adams, 10, was last seen in the Pinckney Colony Road area of Bluffton around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office says Adams is four feet, ten inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. He is wearing blue sweatpants, a red shirt and a navy fleece pullover. Officials say his hair is spray painted blue.

If you have seen Adams or know where he may be, you’re asked to call 911.

