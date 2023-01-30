SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born.
A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born.(Source: Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning.

Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).

Polk County medical workers took the baby to a hospital, where she was healthy and stable, according to the sheriff’s office.

“It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did, before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she’s a strong little girl, and it looks like she’s doing great,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone and bloodhound to try to find the mother, but were unsuccessful.

Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months old, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his...
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; warrant issued for mother
Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder,...
Suspect arrested in Williamsburg Co. shootings that killed 2, hurt 2
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Maurice Durell Wigfall was sentenced to 45 years on a charge of murder and five years on a...
Man sentenced in 2017 Berkeley County murder
Charleston Police say a crash Sunday morning in West Ashley has blocked a lane of Savannah...
Police clear scene of crash that blocked lane of Hwy. 17 in West Ashley

Latest News

Shots fired at a Baltimore intersection hit three adults, killing one and causing another to...
Shooting, car crash in Baltimore leave 1 dead, 4 injured
Maurice Durell Wigfall was sentenced to 45 years on a charge of murder and five years on a...
Man sentenced in 2017 Berkeley County murder
A group of around 20 people attended despite the rain to remember the lives of Tyre Nichols and...
Group holds vigil for Tyre Nichols in Charleston: ‘they made my skin crawl’
Three people were killed and four others injured after gunfire erupted outside a rental home in...
Authorities ID 3 killed in shooting at home in Los Angeles