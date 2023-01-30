Charleston Southern announces 2023 football schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern football will return to the gridiron in 2023 with six home games and a road trip to face an ACC opponent, the Buccaneers announced Monday afternoon in conjunction with the Big South unveiling its slate of league contests as part of the merger with the Ohio Valley Conference.

“We are all looking forward to next year’s football schedule which is both challenging and exciting,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Barber. “New teams are coming to Charleston to play as part of the merger of the Big South Conference and the Ohio Valley Conference and also in the non-conference segment with William and Mary. Having six home games this fall will be great for our team, lettermen, students, alums and fans. We also welcome back North Greenville, which is a game that was originally scheduled for the Covid year.”

EARLY AND OFTEN

Three of the first five weeks of the season see Charleston Southern at Buccaneer Field as the season kicks off with a special Thursday night affair under the lights in the final day of August. North Greenville makes the trip to the Lowcountry for that contest before William & Mary makes their first ever trip to Charleston Southern two weeks later. That contest stands as the first meeting between the two sides. Kennesaw State stands as the final non-conference opponent the Bucs will play hosts to on the final day of September.

ROAD VERSUS THE ACC

The Bucs will play their first road contest of the 2023 campaign in Clemson, South Carolina, against Clemson Sept. 9 in the first meeting with the Tigers in program history. Clemson earned a spot in the Capital One Orange Bowl versus Tennessee in the battles of oranges. The Tigers finished No. 13 in the final AP Poll and were tabbed No. 12 in the final AFCA Coaches Poll.

ABOUT THE BIG SOUTH-OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE ASSOCIATION

In February of 2022, the Big South Conference and Ohio Valley Conference announced the creation of an association of their football member institutions, to begin with the 2023 NCAA Division I football season and have an initial term of at least four years. The unique agreement combines the two conferences’ football membership to ensure NCAA championship access and stability for the multisport conferences. In creating the association, presidents from each of the multisport conferences pointed to the similarities of the OVC and the Big South, with their complementary geographies and intercollegiate athletic philosophies, as key to making this association possible.

Schools included in the association include Bryant University (Smithfield, RI), Charleston Southern University (Charleston, SC), Eastern Illinois University (Charleston, IL), Gardner-Webb University (Boiling Springs, NC), Lindenwood University (St. Charles, MO), Robert Morris University (Moon Township, PA), Southeast Missouri State University (Cape Girardeau, MO), Tennessee State University (Nashville, TN), Tennessee Technological University (Cookeville, TN) and University of Tennessee at Martin (Martin, TN).

The 10 combined teams in 2023 (6 – OVC, 4 – Big South) will play a six-game conference schedule, as prior scheduling commitments prevented opportunities for additional Big South-OVC games in the first year.

HEART OF THE CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Following the bye week, new Big South member Lindenwood makes its first trip to the Lowcountry as well to kick off the conference slate Oct. 14 before the following week sends the Bucs to Martin, Tennessee for an affair with UT Martin. Charleston Southern then returns home to play hosts to Bryant and Tennessee State in back-to-back home affairs, the final two of the regular season, in back-to-back weeks.

SIX HOME GAMES

The last time Charleston Southern played six regular season home contests came back in 2014. The following season saw six home games played at Buccaneer Field as well, but the sixth came in the FCS Playoffs as the Bucs hosted Lowcountry rival The Citadel.

CLOSING THE ROAD SCHEDULE

CSU’s final two away games of 2023 will take place in two different states, as a trip to Robert Morris is the first trip after back-to-back home contests before the regular season wraps up with a trip to defending Big South champs Gardner-Webb.

MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW

Kickoff times for the remaining games will be announced as they become available, as well as ticket information. To note, all game times are subject to change at any time.

2023 CHARLESTON SOUTHERN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 – North Greenville – 6 p.m.

Sept. 9 – at Clemson - TBD

Sept. 16 – William & Mary – 4 p.m.

Sept. 23 – at Western Carolina – TBD

Sept. 30 – Kennesaw State – 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 – BYE

Oct. 14 – Lindenwood - 4 p.m.*

Oct. 21 – at UT Martin - TBD*

Oct. 28 – Bryant – 4 p.m.*

Nov. 4 – Tennessee State – 4 p.m.*

Nov. 11 – at Robert Morris - TBD*

Nov. 18 – at Gardner-Webb - TBD*

Home games in bold played at Buccaneer Field

* - Conference game

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.